Insurers retreat from the coasts
Jul 12, 2023
Episode 964

Cleared lots were all that remained of some homes in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in late January, months after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus, a surfing seal.

Farmers Insurance is the latest to call it quits in Florida as more frequent hurricanes ramp up risk for insurance companies. We’ll get into what coastal states like Florida might do to prevent residents from moving to more insurable parts of the country. And, inflation has settled down to 3%, but don’t be too quick to celebrate. Plus, we’ll commemorate the first anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope with some unbelievable new photos.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

