Insurers retreat from the coasts
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Farmers Insurance is the latest to call it quits in Florida as more frequent hurricanes ramp up risk for insurance companies. We’ll get into what coastal states like Florida might do to prevent residents from moving to more insurable parts of the country. And, inflation has settled down to 3%, but don’t be too quick to celebrate. Plus, we’ll commemorate the first anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope with some unbelievable new photos.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘Cascading impacts’ warning as Farmers becomes latest insurer to quit Florida” from The Guardian
- “Farmers Insurance is leaving Florida in latest blow to homeowners” from Tampa Bay Times
- “How We Survive” from Marketplace
- “Russia’s Flagship Crude Oil Surpasses G-7 Price Cap for First Time” from Bloomberg
- “Inflation at 3% Flags End of Emergency, Turning Point for Fed” from Bloomberg
- “Inflation slows to 3%, but returning to 2% is ‘still a ways away'” from CNBC
- “Workers save turtles migrating through Conn. dry-cleaning business” from The Washington Post
- “Meet Sammy, the surfing seal from San Diego” from BBC News
- “Seal pup goes surfing in San Diego!” from @thatgoodnewsgirl on TikTok
- “NASA releases spectacular image to celebrate James Webb Space Telescope” from The Washington Post
Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.