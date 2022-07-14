Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
If child care is so expensive, why are child care workers paid so little?
Jul 13, 2022
Episode 712

If child care is so expensive, why are child care workers paid so little?

There's lots that goes into caring for kids.

Amy Scott fills in for Kai today to answer listener questions with Kimberly. One listener has a followup question on a Marketplace story from last week about how little child care workers get paid. He wondered, then why is child care so expensive? Where does the money go? We’ll dig into the costs. We’ll also answer your questions about money in politics and what’s behind the baby formula shortage. Then, our hosts give a listener some drink recommendations.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about money and politics, let us know. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

