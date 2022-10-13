Hurricane season, then and now
Galveston, Texas, was all but wiped out when a Category 4 storm hit the port city in 1900. Thousands died, surviving residents fled and Houston became the economic center of the region. One of our listeners wants to know: Could that be the future of other coastal cities? We’ll talk about it on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: What are i bonds, and where’d the arugula go?
- “What are i bonds and should you invest in them?” from Marketplace
- “Grocery Store Shortages Are Back. Here’s Why.” from Eater
- “‘There’s just not enough water’: California drought hits grocery stores” from Axios
- “What’s With the Surge in Mortgage Rates?” from NerdWallet
- “The Tempest At Galveston: ‘We Knew There Was A Storm Coming, But We Had No Idea’” from NPR
- “Introducing ‘How We Survive Season 2: Saving Miami’” from Marketplace
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
