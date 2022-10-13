How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Hurricane season, then and now
Oct 12, 2022
Episode 792

Hurricane season, then and now

A sculpture that commemorates Galveston's hurricane of 1900. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Plus: What are i bonds, and where'd the arugula go? We answer your questions on Whaddaya Wanna Know Wednesday.

Galveston, Texas, was all but wiped out when a Category 4 storm hit the port city in 1900. Thousands died, surviving residents fled and Houston became the economic center of the region. One of our listeners wants to know: Could that be the future of other coastal cities? We’ll talk about it on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus: What are i bonds, and where’d the arugula go?

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

