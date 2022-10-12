Introducing “How We Survive Season 2: Saving Miami”

There’s the vacation brochure version of Miami that’s all about wealth, glamour and a never-ending party on the beach.

And then there’s the real Miami, a city that could eventually be swallowed up by the Atlantic Ocean because of glaciers melting halfway around the world.

Miami is one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world because of climate change. By the end of the century, sea levels around Miami could rise by 5 feet or more, submerging many neighborhoods and making them unlivable. Statewide, up to $23 billion worth of existing property will likely be underwater by 2050. South Florida could be one of the first regions in the United States to see true devastation wrought by the climate crisis, devastation that threatens its very existence. This season of “How We Survive” follows the money to the end of the world — in this case, South Florida. More than a billion dollars in state and federal aid is pouring into the region to help it adapt to hotter temperatures, fierce storms and rising waters. Miami-Dade County has developed a resilience blueprint to raise roads, upgrade infrastructure and “live more with water.” Homeowners who can afford it are elevating and “fortifying” their homes to withstand floods and hurricane-force winds. But will it be enough?

This season, we’ll dig into the messiness of solutions. We’ll look at how the insurance industry is determining where people live, and how broken that industry is in Florida. We’ll look at “managed retreat,” the process of relocating entire communities from unliveable places. And we’ll answer: How do you live in a place that wasn’t meant for massive development? And should we continue to try?

“How We Survive,” season two, is out Oct. 19. New episodes drop every Wednesday.