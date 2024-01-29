My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

How popular food brands get away with using prison labor
Jan 29, 2024
Episode 1086

How popular food brands get away with using prison labor

Giles Clarke/Getty Images
Plus, have people lost their minds?

A two-year investigation by the Associated Press digs into the prison labor behind the foods we eat every day. We’ll discuss how incarcerated people’s labor is tied to some of the world’s biggest companies, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Walmart. Then, we’ll unpack the negotiations over a bipartisan border security deal. And, a wild conspiracy theory involving the NFL, Taylor Swift and the election?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send us your tips and tricks for creating and remembering passwords! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

