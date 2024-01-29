How popular food brands get away with using prison labor
A two-year investigation by the Associated Press digs into the prison labor behind the foods we eat every day. We’ll discuss how incarcerated people’s labor is tied to some of the world’s biggest companies, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Walmart. Then, we’ll unpack the negotiations over a bipartisan border security deal. And, a wild conspiracy theory involving the NFL, Taylor Swift and the election?
- “Prisoners in the US are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands” from The Associated Press
- “Lankford defends bipartisan border security bill after attacks by Trump, GOP” from The Washington Post
- “OKGOP State Committee Condemns James Lankford” from OKGrassroots
- “Vivek Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With New Taylor Swift Election Conspiracy” from The Daily Beast
- “Young Swifties are tuning in to the NFL. Their dads are loving it” from The Washington Post
- “Walmart’s latest perk for U.S. store managers? Stock grants” from ABC News
- “Private Equity Is Starting to Share With Workers, Without Taking a Financial Hit” from The New York Times
