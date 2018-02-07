02/07/2018: We have a budget deal! (Kind of!)

DownloadDownload

As we tape this, one congressional chamber has come to an agreement about how to run the American economy, at least in part. The two-year budget deal would mean we wouldn't have to worry about shutdowns or short-term funding bills until the middle of 2019, but it still has to pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump. We'll start today's show with the latest. Then: Farming used to be a much bigger part of prison labor, but thousands of this country's more than 2 million inmates still grow vegetables or feed crops for sale on the outside. We'll take you to a Montana prison ranch where inmates get job training, build life skills and raise cows. Plus: a visit to the heart of "Brotopia."

