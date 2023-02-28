Has corporate America stepped back from the culture wars?
Drag show performances have become the new front in America’s culture wars. Lawmakers in more than a dozen states are considering legislation that would limit or ban drag shows. But after major corporations came out against anti-LGBTQ laws last year, we’re wondering: Where is corporate America now? Plus, big news on the ban on British sausages.
- “To Tap Federal Funds, Chip Makers Will Need to Provide Child Care” from The New York Times
- “Watchdog Report on Afghan Collapse Points to Abrupt Withdrawal, Lack of Planning” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Florida Governor DeSantis ends ‘corporate kingdom’ of Walt Disney World” from Reuters
- “Memphis drag community says Tennessee bill restricting drag shows is ‘dehumanizing’ and bad for local businesses” from WATN
- “Tennessee residents, business owners worry about the ‘unintended’ consequences of new drag bill” from WTVF
- “The story behind Ke Huy Quan’s Hollywood comeback” from Screen
- Tweet from @RishiSunak on the U.K.-EU agreement on Northern Ireland
- “Why are British sausages being blocked from entry into Northern Ireland? The dispute explained” from The Conversation
