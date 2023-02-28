A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Has corporate America stepped back from the culture wars?
Feb 27, 2023
Episode 869
Feb 27, 2023
Episode 869

Has corporate America stepped back from the culture wars?

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
The business implications of drag show bills.

Drag show performances have become the new front in America’s culture wars. Lawmakers in more than a dozen states are considering legislation that would limit or ban drag shows. But after major corporations came out against anti-LGBTQ laws last year, we’re wondering: Where is corporate America now? Plus, big news on the ban on British sausages.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this without you! Please keep sending us your comments and questions by calling 508-U-B-SMART or emailing makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

