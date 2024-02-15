National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Biden is entering his TikTok era
Feb 15, 2024
Episode 1099

Biden is entering his TikTok era

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Gotta reach young voters where they are, right?

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign launched a meme-heavy TikTok account in an effort to reach young voters. But considering national security concerns related to the platform, will the move pay off? We’ll get into it. Plus, strikes by Uber and Lyft drivers across the country are once again highlighting the distinction between contractors and employees. And, we’ll get into Bitcoin’s rebound and Beyoncé’s venture into country music.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:51 PM PST
26:15
2:15 PM PST
15:22
1:50 PM PST
1:05
10:00 AM PST
35:54
7:54 AM PST
8:45
3:03 AM PST
14:49
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency