Biden is entering his TikTok era
Joe Biden’s re-election campaign launched a meme-heavy TikTok account in an effort to reach young voters. But considering national security concerns related to the platform, will the move pay off? We’ll get into it. Plus, strikes by Uber and Lyft drivers across the country are once again highlighting the distinction between contractors and employees. And, we’ll get into Bitcoin’s rebound and Beyoncé’s venture into country music.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why Lyft and Uber drivers did their largest strike ever” from Vox
- “Chicago Uber, Lyft drivers join Valentine’s Day strike with thousands across country” from The Chicago Sun-Times
- President Biden’s first post on TikTok
- “Biden campaign joins TikTok in an effort to reach younger voters” from The Washington Post
- “Bitcoin briefly crosses $52,000 as it recaptures $1 trillion market cap” from CNBC
- “Crypto ETFs now own 3.5% of all bitcoins in existence after ’10 years of pent-up demand'” from Markets Insider
- “Beyoncé’s new country songs salute the genre’s Black cultural roots” from The Washington Post
- “Beyoncé’s new country song features N.C. native Rhiannon Giddens” from Axios Raleigh
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
