Will drivers cash in on Uber stock when the company goes public?

May 09, 2019

Uber is going public tomorrow, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Some employees of the company stand to make millions, even billions of dollars. And Uber is giving drivers with more than 2,500 rides on the platform cash bonuses that they can use to buy stock at the initial public offering price. The amounts range from $100 to up to $40,000, depending on how many rides a driver has. But how much of a benefit is that to drivers who are already unhappy with their pay? Today's show is sponsored by Logi Analytics and Indeed.