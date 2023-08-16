Artificial intelligence at work
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hey Smarties! We’ve been having a lot of conversations about what advances in AI technology mean for our personal and professional lives. So, today we’re bringing you a special episode from “Marketplace Tech” about how AI is already transforming the workplace. In their new “AI on the Job” series, our tech team investigates the effects, from streamlining routine office tasks to drastically changing workflows.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.