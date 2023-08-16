My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Artificial intelligence at work
Aug 15, 2023
Episode 983

Artificial intelligence at work

Office workers in the metaverse. Joshua Clymer of the Center for AI Safety thinks there’s a high chance that artificial intelligence will replace most jobs in the next 20 years. XH4D/Getty Images
How AI is changing the way Americans do their jobs.

Hey Smarties! We’ve been having a lot of conversations about what advances in AI technology mean for our personal and professional lives. So, today we’re bringing you a special episode from “Marketplace Tech” about how AI is already transforming the workplace. In their new “AI on the Job” series, our tech team investigates the effects, from streamlining routine office tasks to drastically changing workflows.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

