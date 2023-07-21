AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Special: What happens when AI goes to work
Jul 21, 2023
Marketplace Tech Staff

Special: What happens when AI goes to work

We’ve taken a week off from our usual programming to research and report on the rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace. In our “AI on the Job” series, we looked into the ways this technology is automating some jobs, simplifying others, competing with human workers and creating entirely new careers.

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

