My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan non-profit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
America’s news deserts and the 2024 election
Mar 19, 2024
Episode 1121

America’s news deserts and the 2024 election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
Today, a special series from Marketplace Morning Report: "Democracy in the Desert."

Today, we’re bringing you a special series from “Marketplace Morning Report” that explores how communities are impacted by the absence of local news coverage, especially in a big election year. As part of the “Democracy in the Desert” series, host David Brancaccio travels to “news deserts” in Texas, North Carolina and Virginia to learn how various business models are struggling to inform voters, and where newspaper economics went wrong.

Pledge your monthly support for our newsroom and your donations will be matched for a full year by the Investors Challenge Fund!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

12:25 PM PDT
31:18
7:41 AM PDT
1:05
7:32 AM PDT
8:22
3:05 AM PDT
10:39
Mar 18, 2024
28:02
Mar 14, 2024
31:49
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
The cost of tax season is getting higher
The cost of tax season is getting higher