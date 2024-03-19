America’s news deserts and the 2024 election

Today, we’re bringing you a special series from “Marketplace Morning Report” that explores how communities are impacted by the absence of local news coverage, especially in a big election year. As part of the “Democracy in the Desert” series, host David Brancaccio travels to “news deserts” in Texas, North Carolina and Virginia to learn how various business models are struggling to inform voters, and where newspaper economics went wrong.

