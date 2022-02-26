Americans are ready to pay for sanctions on Russia
Today, there’s still really only one story, and that’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For a hint about American attitudes toward the conflict, we look to a fresh Washington Post-ABC poll that found that two-thirds of Americans support imposing economic sanctions on Russia for its actions. About half say they would support sanctions even if they result in higher energy prices in the United States. Plus, Kimberly shares some of her thoughts on the future of American jurisprudence following the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Economics on Tap without a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty! We discuss the end of 3G, the return of “Law & Order,” Kai not getting “The Office” and pandemic updates.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
