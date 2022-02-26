Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Americans are ready to pay for sanctions on Russia
Feb 25, 2022
Episode 607

Americans are ready to pay for sanctions on Russia

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Even if they result in higher energy prices here.

Today, there’s still really only one story, and that’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For a hint about American attitudes toward the conflict, we look to a fresh Washington Post-ABC poll that found that two-thirds of Americans support imposing economic sanctions on Russia for its actions. About half say they would support sanctions even if they result in higher energy prices in the United States. Plus, Kimberly shares some of her thoughts on the future of American jurisprudence following the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Economics on Tap without a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty! We discuss the end of 3G, the return of “Law & Order,” Kai not getting “The Office” and pandemic updates.

If you haven’t signed up for the Make Me Smart newsletter, now is the time! Sign up for that excellent missive (or any other from Marketplace) by Monday, and you’ll be entered to win a Vintage Kai T-shirt, signed by Kai himself!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PST
19:26
3:29 PM PST
26:35
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:18 AM PST
9:07
Feb 25, 2022
8:13
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.