Thoughts on Navalny’s death
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, has died in a Russian penal colony. We’ll reflect on Navalny’s impact and what it means to push back against the slow creep of political change. Plus, more evidence that plastic recycling is a myth pushed by the plastics industry. And, we’ll weigh in on the romance novel revival and landline phones in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘They lied’: plastics producers deceived public about recycling, report reveals” from The Guardian
- “Tucker Carlson: ‘No decent person would defend’ what happened to Navalny” from The Hill
- “OpenAI teases ‘Sora,’ its new text-to-video AI model” from NBC News
- “Best Buy to End DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales” from Variety
- “Making beer with the help of AI” from Axios
- “Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment” from Marketplace
- “The humble landline phone beloved by Gen Z” from Axios
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.