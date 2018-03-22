DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/22/2018: China threatens retaliation if U.S. imposes sanctions

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The White House is set to unveil sanctions against China today after finding it encourages theft or transfer of intellectual property. But China’s threatening to fight back … so is a trade war just over the horizon? Then, how’s this for irony: A French company is poised to win a contract to make Britain’s passports in a post-Brexit world. We’ll hear from the U.K. company that’s set to lose out on the production. Afterward, a trip to a business with a unique take on how to tackle the problem of throw-away plastics. 

