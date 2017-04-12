12/04/2017: Keeping tabs on Australia’s growth

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Australia has seen 26-straight years of growth, but we’ll explain why some economists are keeping a keen eye on home prices and consumer-spending levels. Afterwards, at a UN environment summit in Kenya today, nations will agree to keep plastics out of oceans. We’ll talk to an expert in a protected beach reserve who explains why new efforts are imperative. Then, we’ll take you to Tokyo where working moms still find it difficult to balance jobs and family.