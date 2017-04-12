DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/04/2017: Keeping tabs on Australia’s growth

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Australia has seen 26-straight years of growth, but we’ll explain why some economists are keeping a keen eye on home prices and consumer-spending levels. Afterwards, at a UN environment summit in Kenya today, nations will agree to keep plastics out of oceans. We’ll talk to an expert in a protected beach reserve who explains why new efforts are imperative. Then, we’ll take you to Tokyo where working moms still find it difficult to balance jobs and family. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.