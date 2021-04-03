The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
MLB vs. Georgia Republicans
Episode 403
Apr 2, 2021

MLB vs. Georgia Republicans

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's the sequel to yesterday's conversation about the new voting law and big business. Plus, some actual "Godzilla Vs. Kong" talk.

Yes, it’s the predictable sequel to yesterday’s discussion about corporate America and Georgia lawmakers. This time, we’re talking about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game, the reaction from politicians on both sides of the aisle and MLB’s carveouts from federal law. Plus, we play another round of “Half Full/Half Empty,” with more sports talk and more blockbuster showdowns.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Work from home exacerbates harassment against some tech workers, survey finds
COVID-19
Work from home exacerbates harassment against some tech workers, survey finds
Your tax questions, answered
COVID-19
Your tax questions, answered
Student-athlete compensation in focus at Supreme Court
Student-athlete compensation in focus at Supreme Court
Addressing the boardroom diversity problem in the U.S.
Race and Economy
Addressing the boardroom diversity problem in the U.S.