MLB vs. Georgia Republicans

Yes, it’s the predictable sequel to yesterday’s discussion about corporate America and Georgia lawmakers. This time, we’re talking about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game, the reaction from politicians on both sides of the aisle and MLB’s carveouts from federal law. Plus, we play another round of “Half Full/Half Empty,” with more sports talk and more blockbuster showdowns.
- Japan’s Kyoto cherry blossoms peak on earliest date in 1,200 years, a sign of climate change” from The Washington Post
- “MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia over new voting law” from Politico
- This issue of Heather Cox Richardson’s newsletter “Letters from an American”
- “‘They can do what they want’: Archegos and the $6tn world of the family office” from the Financial Times
- For more on MLB’s exemptions from federal law, check out our podcast “The Uncertain Hour“
- “NFL moves to 17-game regular season in 2021: What it means for teams, players, revenue and fans” from ESPN
- “Student-athlete compensation in focus at Supreme Court” from Marketplace
- “Apple is investing in a company that lets musicians own their work” from Marketplace
- “Biden wants to nearly double U.S. spending on science” from Marketplace
- “‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Fires Up $16.3M In First Two Days” from Deadline
