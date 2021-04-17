The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The Biden administration’s first big faux pas
Episode 413
Apr 16, 2021

The Biden administration's first big faux pas

We'll talk about the refugee cap and why boba isn't Kai's cup of tea.

The White House is walking back its plan to keep the cap on refugees at the historic low set by the Trump administration. President Joe Biden had previously indicated he wanted to raise the limit from 15,000 to several times that, and after much backlash, his press secretary now says a final number will be announced next month. On today’s show, we’ll talk about that policy and the administration’s first big stumble. Plus: Kai Ryssdal’s piping-hot take on the boba shortage and another round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

