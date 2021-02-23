500K dead from COVID is a worst-case scenario
In another grim milestone, the U.S. passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. And that’s a conservative estimate, passing what some experts painted as the worst-case scenario back when the pandemic started, and about a third of the way to the death toll if the country had taken no action at all. Today, we’ll do the numbers. Plus: The bond market gains and NASA’s new Martian probe.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “US surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths” from USA Today
- Some looks at COVID modeling from The New York Times and New York Magazine
- President Biden’s moment of silence at the White House today
- “Technology Stocks Drop Amid Rising Bond Yields” from The Wall Street Journal
- Zoom etiquette
- “Watch new dramatic videos from NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars” from The Verge
