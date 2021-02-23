The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

500K dead from COVID is a worst-case scenario
Episode 374
Feb 22, 2021

500K dead from COVID is a worst-case scenario

Not the absolute worst worst-case, but it's on the high side of what experts had been predicting. Today, we'll do the numbers.

In another grim milestone, the U.S. passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. And that’s a conservative estimate, passing what some experts painted as the worst-case scenario back when the pandemic started, and about a third of the way to the death toll if the country had taken no action at all. Today, we’ll do the numbers. Plus: The bond market gains and NASA’s new Martian probe.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

