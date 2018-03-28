DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/28/2018: Stuck in the middle of tariffs

The South Korea trade deal we were talking about has finally gone through, and there's a lot in there: cars, currency manipulation and steel. South Korea gets out from under the steel tariffs that went into effect last Friday in return for limiting how much it sends here. The "here" in this case happens to be just 6 miles from Marketplace headquarters in Los Angeles. We went to Hannibal Industries, where 300 employees use imported steel to manufacture pallet racks you see at places like Costco. They're used to some instability, but new tariffs could be a "worst-case scenario" for their business. Then: The latest on Facebook's privacy fiasco. Plus: What's that thing we're always saying? Listen to the bond markets.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Reflektor
Arcade Fire
Listen and Buy Now
Preservation [Explicit]
Del The Funky Homosapien & Wu-Tang Aesop Rock
Listen and Buy Now
1 Thing (Radio Edit)
Amerie
Listen and Buy Now
Weary
Solange
Listen and Buy Now
Burn the Witch
Radiohead
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.