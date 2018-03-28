03/28/2018: Stuck in the middle of tariffs

The South Korea trade deal we were talking about has finally gone through, and there's a lot in there: cars, currency manipulation and steel. South Korea gets out from under the steel tariffs that went into effect last Friday in return for limiting how much it sends here. The "here" in this case happens to be just 6 miles from Marketplace headquarters in Los Angeles. We went to Hannibal Industries, where 300 employees use imported steel to manufacture pallet racks you see at places like Costco. They're used to some instability, but new tariffs could be a "worst-case scenario" for their business. Then: The latest on Facebook's privacy fiasco. Plus: What's that thing we're always saying? Listen to the bond markets.