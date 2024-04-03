Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Send us your climate questions!
Apr 3, 2024

Send us your climate questions!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From EVs to changing your diet, there’s no topic too big or small.

We’re working on another season of our Burning Questions series and we want to hear from you! What are your most pressing climate questions? Are you trying to figure out when to invest in an electric car? Or maybe you want to make climate-friendly changes to your diet. Ever wondered how to evaluate climate risks when finding a place to live? If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.  

You can send us a note (or better yet, a voice memo) to our email at survive@marketplace.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Hey How We Survive listeners. It’s Amy. I’m reaching out because we need your help! We are working on another season of our series Burning Questions and we’d love to hear from you. What are your most pressing questions about the climate crisis? Maybe you want to know when you should invest in an electric vehicle. Or want some tips about how to cope with yet another brutal summer. Whatever you’re wondering about…we really want to hear from you! Send us a note, or better yet send us a voice memo of your question. You can email us at survive@marketplace.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

12:15 PM PDT
00:42
8:27 AM PDT
1:05
8:15 AM PDT
8:57
3:06 AM PDT
8:48
Apr 2, 2024
27:26
Apr 2, 2024
26:00
Apr 2, 2024
1:46
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
Small businesses have Now Hiring signs up — whether they need workers or not
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
New FTC rule aims to crack down on impersonation scams
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Affordability is key for the latest wave of car shoppers. Can carmakers keep up?
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Who will pay for the Key Bridge collapse?