Send us your climate questions!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’re working on another season of our Burning Questions series and we want to hear from you! What are your most pressing climate questions? Are you trying to figure out when to invest in an electric car? Or maybe you want to make climate-friendly changes to your diet. Ever wondered how to evaluate climate risks when finding a place to live? If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.
You can send us a note (or better yet, a voice memo) to our email at survive@marketplace.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!
Hey How We Survive listeners. It’s Amy. I’m reaching out because we need your help! We are working on another season of our series Burning Questions and we’d love to hear from you. What are your most pressing questions about the climate crisis? Maybe you want to know when you should invest in an electric vehicle. Or want some tips about how to cope with yet another brutal summer. Whatever you’re wondering about…we really want to hear from you! Send us a note, or better yet send us a voice memo of your question. You can email us at survive@marketplace.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!