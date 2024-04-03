Send us your climate questions!

We’re working on another season of our Burning Questions series and we want to hear from you! What are your most pressing climate questions? Are you trying to figure out when to invest in an electric car? Or maybe you want to make climate-friendly changes to your diet. Ever wondered how to evaluate climate risks when finding a place to live? If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

You can send us a note (or better yet, a voice memo) to our email at survive@marketplace.org. We can’t wait to hear from you!