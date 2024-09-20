Fall is when this New Hamshire rail-riding attraction “shines”

Gary LeBlanc is the owner of Scenic RailRiders in Concord, New Hampshire, where customers can take guided tours on rail bikes along abandoned tracks.

LeBlanc started his business in 2019. Back then, he was working full time at another company.

“I had dodged a number of employee reorganizations over the years, and I kind of felt my number was going to come up at some point in the future,” LeBlanc said. “So, I started thinking, what can I do?”

He came up with a business plan for Scenic RailRiders.

Business has been great this year, LeBlanc said, but autumn is when it really “shines.” More people take rail tours when the fall foliage appears and the weather is cooler.

Just like many small-business owners, LeBlanc has noticed an increase in prices across the board. LeBlanc makes all the rail bikes for his tours himself, and his material costs have increased dramatically over the last few years — “not only the aluminum, but all of the parts that go on it, the pedals, the chains, the seats,” LeBlanc explained.

LeBlanc describes himself as semiretired, but he enjoys the work and doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.

“I love seeing people come off of the ride happy.”

