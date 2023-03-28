Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

SVB’s collapse sends California wineries into a state of uncertainty

Dana Cronin Mar 28, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In addition to lending to wineries, SVB helped raise money for basics like bedding and food for area farmworkers, said farmworker advocate Rosaura Segura. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

SVB’s collapse sends California wineries into a state of uncertainty

Dana Cronin Mar 28, 2023
Heard on:
In addition to lending to wineries, SVB helped raise money for basics like bedding and food for area farmworkers, said farmworker advocate Rosaura Segura. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

While best known for specializing in tech and biotech, Silicon Valley Bank had its hand in another big California sector: high-end wine.

The bank’s collapse came as a shock to winemakers like Adam Lee, founder of Clarice Wine Company based in Sonoma County. When he saw SVB was looking for a buyer, he got nervous.

“That was the moment that things went from, ‘Oh, my God, it’s a horrific day as far as their stock goes,’ to, ‘This could mean some real changes for those of us that are clients of the bank,’” he said.

Lee has been a client of SVB’s since the ’90s and still owes the bank tens of thousands of dollars. 

“That is what I don’t know at this moment what’s going to happen with that particular line of credit,” he said.

Silicon Valley Bank was one of the primary banks for California’s wine industry. The bank’s wine division started up in the early ’90s and, since then, has loaned out more than $4 billion to the industry. Until its recent collapse, it had more than 400 winery accounts, according to SVB’s wine division founder Rob McMillan.

Lately, McMillan said he’s been getting a lot of phone calls from concerned clients. 

“Some couldn’t make payroll, the apps didn’t work, loans couldn’t be made,” he said. “It’s clearly frustrating, and I don’t blame them for being angry.”

In addition to lending money, SVB was also a big supporter of the region’s most vulnerable workforce: farmworkers. 

“We’re going to feel their absence,” said Rosaura Segura, an immigration services provider and farmworker advocate in Napa Valley.

According to Segura, SVB helped raise money for basics like bedding, kitchen supplies and food. She hopes another funder will step up soon with those donations.

As for winemaker Adam Lee, his accounts are now with Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. And he’s not closing them yet, especially now that he has the backing of the federal government. 

“In an ironic way, Silicon Valley Bank is the safest place right now to put your money,” he said.

But he did open an account at another bank, just to be safe.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Banks in TurmoilSilicon Valley Bank Collapse
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
9:00
2:38 AM PDT
10:27
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 27, 2023
7:34
Mar 27, 2023
29:56
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public
Banks in Turmoil
Bank regulators face a grilling on Capitol Hill while calming markets and the public
Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?
Banks in Turmoil
Could commercial real estate be the next shoe to drop at regional banks?
Tax breaks promised jobs in New Jersey's poorest city — they mostly didn't deliver
Tax breaks promised jobs in New Jersey's poorest city — they mostly didn't deliver
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 