Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us end the fiscal year strong. Donate by June 30. Give Now

Fed inflation fight could hinder wage gains for lowest-paid workers

Mitchell Hartman Jun 27, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Federal Reserve's efforts to deal with inflation could have ripple effects that reach workers in lower-wage jobs. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fed inflation fight could hinder wage gains for lowest-paid workers

Mitchell Hartman Jun 27, 2022
Heard on:
The Federal Reserve's efforts to deal with inflation could have ripple effects that reach workers in lower-wage jobs. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Fed Chair Jay Powell’s testified to Congress last week, telling lawmakers that as long as inflation’s running as hot as it is right now, achieving maximum employment — the other part of the central bank’s mandate — won’t be the top priority.

That’s likely to take a toll on workers — especially those at the bottom of the education and income scale.

For the Fed to succeed, the job market needs to get weaker to limit wage inflation. 

Wages overall are up just-over 5% a year, but — in leisure and hospitality, and transportation and warehousing, wages are up more than 11% — driven by acute labor shortages as the economy roars back to full recovery. 

But — labor economists warn these outsized wage gains are likely to dry up. As the Fed hikes rates, fewer jobs will be created and competition for labor will diminish. Workers will lose the leverage to demand big wage hikes, signing bonuses and the like. 

Even with recent gains, some of these jobs still offer really low wages. Workers in hotels, bars and restaurants, for instance, average less than $18 an hour.  

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 AM PDT
7:11
2:30 AM PDT
10:49
2:55 AM PDT
1:50
Jun 24, 2022
23:50
Jun 24, 2022
27:18
Jun 23, 2022
38:05
Jun 21, 2022
27:10
With Roe v. Wade overturned, economic disparities are poised to get worse
With Roe v. Wade overturned, economic disparities are poised to get worse
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What happens now?
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What happens now?
The reversal of Roe v. Wade will make abortion more expensive and harder to access
The reversal of Roe v. Wade will make abortion more expensive and harder to access
"Everything is on the table"
Make Me Smart
"Everything is on the table"