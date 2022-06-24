Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

My Economy

For this pandemic couple, opening a plant shop together was the answer to burnout

Sean McHenry Jun 24, 2022
Larry Groves, left, and Ricky Barosa in their Davis, California, plant shop, known as the Growing Groves. "I kind of just told him, how about we try to do it for ourselves?" Barosa recalled. Ashley Villanueva/Lusting for Light Photography
Larry Groves, left, and Ricky Barosa in their Davis, California, plant shop, known as the Growing Groves. "I kind of just told him, how about we try to do it for ourselves?" Barosa recalled. Ashley Villanueva/Lusting for Light Photography
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

The idea to start a plant shop was 100% Ricky Barosa’s idea, even though he’s not the plant expert in the relationship.

Barosa’s partner, Larry Groves (who is a plant expert), had just left his job at another plant shop. “As his partner, I would just see him come home and just be very burned out,” Barosa said. “And when he finally decided to leave his old job, I kind of just told him, how about we try to do it for ourselves?”

Several months later, the couple opened the Growing Groves in Davis, California. And so far, it’s working out.

“We are very much a pandemic couple. Like, right when the pandemic started is when we started seeing each other,” Groves said. “We’re very much as opposite as you can possibly get. I am the person who figures out the problem, and then he’s the person who breaks it down and comes up with the resolution, and then we both tackle it.”

To hear their story, use the media player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of "My Economy."









Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

