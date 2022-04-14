Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

How a St. Louis pottery tool maker became a worker cooperative

Richard Cunningham Apr 14, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
“I think that this is a great way to create an example of how a business can also support its employees and not just value them based on how productive they are,” Collin Garrity says about worker cooperatives. Garrity Tools
My Economy

How a St. Louis pottery tool maker became a worker cooperative

Richard Cunningham Apr 14, 2022
Heard on:
“I think that this is a great way to create an example of how a business can also support its employees and not just value them based on how productive they are,” Collin Garrity says about worker cooperatives. Garrity Tools
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Garrity Tools has five full-time employees, who are worker-owners. (Photo courtesy Garrity Tools)

The pandemic has changed the way people work in a number of ways and caused many workers to examine their relationships with their jobs. Collin Garrity, the owner of a woodworking company in St. Louis specializing in pottery tools, began to question his ideas about work and business ownership. That’s lead to a profound change in how his small business operates.

Last week, Garrity Tools became a worker cooperative.

Worker cooperatives are owned, operated and managed by the workers. Decisions are often made democratically, with one vote for each “worker-owner.” The number of cooperatives in the United States has grown by more than 30% since 2019 to 612, according to a study by the Democracy at Work Institute.

“I think that this is a great way to create an example of how a business can also support its employees and not just value them based on how productive they are,” he said. “But it’s a way for people to really benefit from their hard work and to be able to decide for themselves what their work wants to look like.”

One of the pottery tools crafted by Garrity Tools. (Courtesy Sean Funcik)

Click the audio player above to hear the whole story.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:59 PM PDT
16:18
4:11 PM PDT
27:00
1:58 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
9:09
2:28 AM PDT
8:21
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages
COVID-19
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages