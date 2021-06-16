Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

A heat wave in the West is putting stress on power grids

Samantha Fields Jun 16, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In Texas and California, people are being asked to lower their power use. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A heat wave in the West is putting stress on power grids

Samantha Fields Jun 16, 2021
Heard on:
In Texas and California, people are being asked to lower their power use. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

There is a major heat wave across much of the West and Southwest right now, with tens of millions of people facing temperatures in the 90s and 100s. With all that air conditioning running, there’s stress on power grids, and in Texas and California, people are being asked to lower their power use.

With climate change making this kind of extreme heat more common, strengthening the grid is a priority. A lot of the grid is old and in need of repair.

“We have these new technologies that can be a lot more resilient to temperature changes, and help us with more backup power. We have to install all of that,” said Amy Myers Jaffe at Tufts University’s Fletcher School.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

That includes more renewable energy and batteries that can store power for longer. There are also new software systems “that, if you’re not home, your utility could turn off your air conditioning or other appliances in your home because you’re not there,” Myers Jaffe said, and then turn it on again before you get home.

In addition to building capacity to generate and store electricity, consumer behavior also makes a difference, said Jesse Jenkins at Princeton University.

“And if we can reduce electricity consumption by just 1%, that could be the difference between rolling blackouts and just another hot day,” Jenkins said, especially in the short term. That’s because new power plants and infrastructure take time to build.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How could athlete sponsorships change after the French Open?
How could athlete sponsorships change after the French Open?
What lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for health care
What lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for health care
As ransomware and other cyberattacks grow, cyber insurance struggles to keep up
As ransomware and other cyberattacks grow, cyber insurance struggles to keep up
"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages
Employment
"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages