We’ve been looking into different parts of the big COVID-19 relief package working its way through the House of Representatives, possibly coming up for a vote later this week, and some of the ways it aims to use changes to tax law to provide economic relief in the pandemic.

Yesterday we told you about a proposed expansion of the earned income tax credit, and today we’ll look at what the relief package would do for the child tax credit.

Eligible families already get a tax credit for every kid 16 and under once a year when they file their taxes. Under the Democratic proposal, they’d get monthly payments starting as soon as this summer, and their total benefit would grow.

“So it’s going to go up from $2,000 to $3,000 for all children, and then an additional $600 for young children,” said Katherine Magnuson, who runs the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Another change? Right now, some families with the lowest incomes miss out on some of the benefit.

“If you don’t have a full tax bill, then you don’t get the full credit,” Magnuson said. Under this proposal, they would.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says the United States has one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world. Several analyses estimate these changes could lift 5 million to 10 million children out of poverty.

“The kids who don’t receive the full credit right now are predominantly kids who are lower income, many who are living in poverty, and many who are either Black or Latino,” said Katherine Michelmore, who teaches public administration at Syracuse University.

But, as with the proposed $15 minimum wage, there are questions about whether this belongs in a pandemic response bill.

Maya MacGuineas at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget supports the idea of expanding the credit. But: “It is a policy that should be structured for situations that exist outside of the COVID crisis. And it is a policy that is so important that it’s permanent and durable, that it should be paid for,” she said.

MacGuineas points to a proposal by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney that would overhaul funding for child poverty programs more broadly.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the outlook for vaccine supply? Chief executives of America’s COVID-19 vaccine makers promised in congressional testimony to deliver the doses promised to the U.S. government by summer. The projections of confidence come after months of supply chain challenges and companies falling short of year-end projections for 2020. What changed? In part, drugmakers that normally compete are now actually helping one another. This has helped solve several supply chain issues, but not all of them. How has the pandemic changed scientific research? Over the past year, while some scientists turned their attention to COVID-19 and creating vaccines to fight it, most others had to pause their research — and re-imagine how to do it. Social distancing, limited lab capacity — “It’s less fun, I have to say. Like, for me the big part of the science is discussing the science with other people, getting excited about projects,” said Isabella Rauch, an immunologist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Funding is also a big question for many. What happened to all of the hazard pay essential workers were getting at the beginning of the pandemic? Almost a year ago, when the pandemic began, essential workers were hailed as heroes. Back then, many companies gave hazard pay, an extra $2 or so per hour, for coming in to work. That quietly went away for most of them last summer. Without federal action, it’s mostly been up to local governments to create programs and mandates. They’ve helped compensate front-line workers, but they haven’t been perfect. “The solutions are small. They’re piecemeal,” said Molly Kinder at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “You’re seeing these innovative pop-ups because we have failed overall to do something systematically.” Read More Collapse