I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
How We Shop

Tell us how you shop

Marketplace Staff Jan 26, 2021
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Our series How We Shop looks at what we buy, why and how.

Tell us how you shop and we might contact you for a future story.

Submit a form.

Latest Updates : How We Shop

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

How We Shop
Tags in this Story
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
COVID-19
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
"Buy American" is a common presidential promise. Why is it so hard to do?
"Buy American" is a common presidential promise. Why is it so hard to do?
Tell us how you shop
How We Shop
Tell us how you shop
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.