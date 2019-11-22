How accessibility dictates how we shop

Retail may be changing as an industry, but shoppers are changing too. That’s the subject of our series, “How We Shop,” where we take a look at what we buy, why, and how.

Nikki Finlay of Tucker, Georgia, hurt her neck by falling down a flight of stairs. Because of her injury, she has trouble walking through stores and shopping malls by herself.

“That has led to a lot of online shopping,” Finlay said. “Probably 90% to 95%. Before my injury, probably more like 30% of my shopping was online.”

But Finlay doesn’t start online. She likes browsing through catalogs to find what she wants. Once she sees an item she wants to purchase, she moves to the company’s online store.

