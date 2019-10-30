Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

How viral narratives shape the economy

Oct 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,094 Episodes
Marketplace 3,959 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,666 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 153 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 21 Episodes

Introducing “How We Shop”

Marketplace Staff Oct 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Retail may be changing as an industry, but shoppers are changing, too. That’s why we’re launching a new series, “How We Shop,” where we take a look at what we buy, why and how.

Do you buy clothing and perishables based on environmental impact? Or do you only buy things that are on sale? Do you avoid e-commerce, or are you wholly committed to it?

Tell us how you shop, and why, and we might contact you for a future story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.