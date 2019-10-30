Introducing “How We Shop”
Retail may be changing as an industry, but shoppers are changing, too. That’s why we’re launching a new series, “How We Shop,” where we take a look at what we buy, why and how.
Do you buy clothing and perishables based on environmental impact? Or do you only buy things that are on sale? Do you avoid e-commerce, or are you wholly committed to it?
Tell us how you shop, and why, and we might contact you for a future story.
