The pandemic may be accelerating automation and AI in the workplace: robots taking our jobs. That’s the word from the World Economic Forum, and other surveys of business executives suggest the same.

Automation is disruptive in good times, so what are we to do in a time like this?

Robots have been taking people’s jobs for a while — for decades actually. But the pandemic is making that happen faster, according to Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

“It’s sort of accelerated that process because of the forced digitization that has occurred for so much of the workforce,” she said.

Forced digitization, like the apps that restaurants had to start using to take orders. But also a mass rethinking of how business should get done: 67% of executives in a McKinsey survey say they are accelerating adoption of automation and artificial intelligence. Zahidi said a lot of employees see it coming.

“Workers are realizing they need to take, to some extent, their fate into their own hands and do much more of that online learning and training,” Zahidi said.

One of those workers is Ryan Black, an actor in New York who’s in a six-month bootcamp to become a software developer.

“Everything needs software these days,” Black said. “It is so tough; it is melting my brain,” he said of the nine-hour-a-day class.

Which raises a point, not everyone is going to be like Black and just become a software developer. What to do about them?

“There are lots of important things we should be doing,” said Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “First of all, we just have to make sure people can continue to make ends meet.”

He is, for the record, not convinced that automation is sweeping the country any faster than it has been, but he said we should be prepared for it anyway.

“One way to solve the problem today is to create shorter training programs that are less than, say, getting a two-year degree or four-year degree,” said Susan Lund, a leader of the McKinsey Global Institute.

On the other hand, she said, the U.S. has lagged behind other countries when it comes to helping workers adapt to an economy that’s changing beneath their feet.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How many people are flying? Has traveled picked up? Flying is starting to recover to levels the airline industry hasn’t seen in months. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Oct. 19 that it’s screened more than 1 million passengers on a single day — its highest number since March 17. The TSA also screened more than 6 million passengers last week, its highest weekly volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While travel is improving, the TSA announcement comes amid warnings that the U.S. is in the third wave of the coronavirus. There are now more than 8 million cases in the country, with more than 219,000 deaths. How are Americans feeling about their finances? Nearly half of all Americans would have trouble paying for an unexpected $250 bill and a third of Americans have less income than before the pandemic, according to the latest results of our Marketplace-Edison Poll. Also, 6 in 10 Americans think that race has at least some impact on an individual’s long-term financial situation, but Black respondents are much more likely to think that race has a big impact on a person’s long-term financial situation than white or Hispanic/Latinx respondents. Find the rest of the poll results here, which cover how Americans have been faring financially about six months into the pandemic, race and equity within the workplace and some of the key issues Trump and Biden supporters are concerned about. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out recently from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse