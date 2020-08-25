How is the COVID-19 pandemic changing CEO sentiment?

CEO sentiment can reflect overall confidence (or lack thereof) in the economy and how businesses invest or take on economic risk.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected that sentiment? While some have lost their optimism in their businesses or the economy since the beginning of the year, many CEOs are still optimistic their business will continue to grow, according to the accounting firm KPMG’s annual U.S. CEO outlook survey.

Some of the survey’s results include:

About 60% of CEO respondents said they were “more confident” in their businesses’ growth prospects compared with the beginning of the year.

74% indicated they were prioritizing investments in digitization of their business strategy over developing their workforce’s skills and capabilities.

68% said they will downsize their office space.

58% said the pandemic has changed their focus towards their environmental, social and governance-related programs.

Most of the CEOs surveyed also indicated a willingness to reevaluate their “corporate purpose,” according to KPMG’s data.

