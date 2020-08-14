Rents are down, vacancy rates are up in NYC rental market

The New York real estate firm Douglas Elliman’s latest report on New York City rentals for July finds record vacancy rates in some parts of the city — and the most significant year-over-year decline in rent in nine years.

The notoriously pricey rental market is in upheaval.

Kat O’Brien rents an apartment in Manhattan, a new place that she found during the pandemic. She’s still getting bombarded with ads, mostly for luxury housing.

“I’ve seen two months free, the most I saw was one on a 24-month lease, up to four months free,” O’Brien said.

“Landlords are having a much more difficult time filling apartments,” said Jonathan Miller, who authored the Douglas Elliman report. In Manhattan, “that’s why vacancy is double what it was a year ago — more than double — and it’s the highest that we’ve tracked in 14 years,” he said.

Average rent in Manhattan went down more than 6% from where it was in July 2019.

Looking ahead, economist Nancy Wu from the real estate firm StreetEasy said, “there’s going to be even higher vacancy rates, and even more supply coming into the market. I expect that we will be in here for a long time.”

But, for now, in Manhattan, that still means rents are averaging more than $4,000 a month.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The latest: President Donald Trump signed an executive action directing $400 extra a week in unemployment benefits. But will that aid actually reach people? It’s still unclear. Trump directed federal agencies to send $300 dollars in weekly aid, taken from the federal disaster relief fund, and called on states to provide an additional $100. But states’ budgets are stretched thin as it is. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse