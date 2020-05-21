As unemployment skyrockets, so do mortgage loan delinquencies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As unemployment skyrockets, so do mortgage loan delinquencies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to record unemployment, and Americans are struggling to pay their bills. Delinquencies on U.S. home loans surged by 1.6 million last month. That’s the biggest one-month jump in history, according to a report by Black Knight, a mortgage data provider.
About 3.5 million homeowners were past due on their mortgages, and over 200,000 properties were in foreclosure or on track to be repossessed. As of April 30, close to 4 million homeowners were in forbearance plans.
Black Knight’s report says, in an optimistic scenario, the number of forbearances could peak at around 4.5 million in the coming months.
Congress’ CARES Act, passed in March, allows homeowners to suspend their mortgage payments for up to a year. But it doesn’t protect mortgages that aren’t backed by the government, and that’s about half of all home loans in the U.S.
Nevada was one of the states with the biggest delinquency rates. Cities with the largest delinquency increases were Miami, Las Vegas and New York.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.