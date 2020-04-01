As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
How many people were buying cars as COVID-19 restrictions took over?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
How many people were buying cars as COVID-19 restrictions took over?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Was anyone buying cars and trucks in the month that just ended? March sales figures are due today. Fiat Chrysler’s first-quarter sales fell 10.4%, Hyundai posted a 43% decline in U.S. sales in March alone and Porsche reports a Q1 sales drop of 20.2% year-over-year. Other major automakers are expected to follow this trend.
Meanwhile Ford says it won’t reopen its plants on April 14 as planned, with no new date set.
With large sections of the country under stay-at-home orders, and people feeling concerned about their jobs, it’s not surprising to see auto sales numbers drop, says Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center For Automotive Research.
“The automobile is one of the single most expensive consumer purchases people make,” she said. “When you can’t leave your house, it’s very difficult to do that.”
It’s not just the drop in demand. Automakers have also been forced to close their factories.
“Automakers do not make money unless they are making cars,” Dziczek said.
When the factories are reopened, it could take until the third or fourth quarter of 2020 for sales to fully recover, says Michael Dunne, CEO of ZoZo Go, an Asian car market consultancy.
In China, he saw sales fall 80% in February, and 50% in March. That’s not exactly a fast recovery yet.
“The key obstacle at this point is not production, but rather consumer appetite for that new car,” Dunne said.
Some shoppers may be poised to make purchases they already had planned, he says, but how car buyers feel when they can get back out to dealers really depends on how long this situation lasts.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.