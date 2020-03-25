As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
White House, Senate agree to $2 trillion COVID-19 rescue package
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties have agreed on an unprecedented $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history. It’s intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll. A top White House aide announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway early Wednesday.
The deal caps days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. The package still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.