Closing the year with an open office plan

Dec 31, 2019
When it comes to mental health, U.S. employers are still not sure how to help

Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry Dec 31, 2019
When Bloomberg reporter Cynthia Koons reported on mental health in American workplaces, she found it was hard to get people to open up.

“The workplace is competitive in America,” Koons said in an interview with Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams. “And people often live in fear that if they disclose a mental health condition, it will be used against them.”

While there are laws protecting employees from discrimination based on mental health, the stigma can make it hard to share concerns in the first place. And when people do want support, they can struggle to find care providers that their health insurance will pay for.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Koons about her reporting on mental health. Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Tags in this Story
