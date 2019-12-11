Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Too many Americans are getting debt for Christmas

Dec 11, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,184 Episodes
Marketplace 3,990 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,696 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 159 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 120 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

New energy secretary likely to continue in predecessor’s path

Nova Safo Dec 11, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks during a press conference with the German Economy Minister on February 12, 2019 at the Economy Ministry in Berlin.
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Dan Brouillette is scheduled to be sworn in as energy secretary on Wednesday, taking over for Rick Perry who stepped down earlier this month. The changing of the guard is unlikely to change much at the department, as Brouillette is expected to maintain Perry’s policies of energy “diversity” from a variety of sources, including fossil fuels, which Brouillette said at his confirmation “means energy security.” Brouillette also has said that he is looking into different ways to utilize coal, a priority for President Donald Trump. 

“It’s very, very important that we continue to produce energy from all sources that we have,” he told senators, who voted to confirm him 70-15. As Perry’s top deputy, Brouillette ran day-to-day operations at the energy department and oversaw the continued boom in the fracking of oil and gas. In September, the U.S. became a net energy exporter for the first time in seven decades. 

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Can’t decide on which socks to pick?

No need to choose –  get BOTH new pairs when you donate $5/month!

Two pairs are better than one!

For a limited time, you can get BOTH new Marketplace Sock designs for only $5/month.

Don’t wait – this special offer ends soon!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE