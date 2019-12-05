Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

It's not delivery. It's the grocery store.

Dec 5, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

Automatic Reply: “Lesson learned”

Maria Hollenhorst Dec 5, 2019
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.

In the winter, when the weather is cold, the days are short, and the number of calendar days remaining for using paid time off run thin, lots of people take vacations. David Curcio, a lawyer in Kildeer, Illinois, took some time off in November. Here’s one of his many unusual out of office messages:

My little ruse of leaving my car in the parking lot, my winter coat on my chair, and an open highlighter on my desk has failed, and I must now formally declare that I am, in fact, on paid time off through Tuesday morning. I am also walking, cold, and unable to highlight important documents. Lesson learned.

It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office email message you found amusing, tell us about it here:

