China can really hold a grudge

Nov 27, 2019
Business investment is struggling. But lately, it’s struggling less.

Justin Ho Nov 27, 2019
Today, the Commerce Department released revised GDP figures for the third quarter, showing that the economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1%. One vital slice of that figure — business investment — has been shrinking over the last two quarters. While the trade war has put major business investments on hold, companies are also changing the types of investments they focus on.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

 
