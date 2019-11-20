A report released today by the World Bank shows developing nations are more exposed to the downside risks facing the global economy than they were before the financial crisis a decade ago.

World Bank researchers found many of these countries entered the recession with low deficits and manageable debt, and were able to take advantage of a flood of low-interest investment dollars targeted at emerging markets in recent years. But as the global economy slows, many are still in debt and have few economic tools to counter another downturn.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.