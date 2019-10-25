After GM, the autoworkers union will turn to Ford and Fiat Chrysler
Auto contract negotiations follow a pattern: one of the three major American automakers agrees to new terms, and the other two have to follow suit.
It’s known as pattern bargaining which means the contracts between the United Auto Workers union, and GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler have the same terms for wages and expiration date.
But that doesn’t mean that everything is identical.
