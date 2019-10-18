Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Gas prices, explained

Oct 18, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,070 Episodes
Marketplace 3,952 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,658 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 114 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 20 Episodes

What investors need to see in Saudi Aramco’s IPO prospectus

Justin Ho Oct 18, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi state oil company Aramco, speaks at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi in September.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images

Saudi Aramco — the state-run oil giant — is reportedly delaying its initial public offering, which Saudi Arabia has valued as high as $2 trillion. Despite the delay, the oil giant is planning on issuing a prospectus, giving investors some details about what’s going on under the hood of the world’s biggest energy company. A prospectus is a pretty important part of any initial public offering. But for this particular company, investors are going to be paying extra close attention.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 