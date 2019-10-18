Saudi Aramco — the state-run oil giant — is reportedly delaying its initial public offering, which Saudi Arabia has valued as high as $2 trillion. Despite the delay, the oil giant is planning on issuing a prospectus, giving investors some details about what’s going on under the hood of the world’s biggest energy company. A prospectus is a pretty important part of any initial public offering. But for this particular company, investors are going to be paying extra close attention.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.