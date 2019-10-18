What investors need to see in Saudi Aramco’s IPO prospectus
Saudi Aramco — the state-run oil giant — is reportedly delaying its initial public offering, which Saudi Arabia has valued as high as $2 trillion. Despite the delay, the oil giant is planning on issuing a prospectus, giving investors some details about what’s going on under the hood of the world’s biggest energy company. A prospectus is a pretty important part of any initial public offering. But for this particular company, investors are going to be paying extra close attention.
