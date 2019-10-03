Featured Now Check Your Balance ™How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 17: F you, pay me

Oct 3, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

What will President Trump announce on health care?

Ben Bradford Oct 3, 2019
President Donald Trump is expected to announce an executive order on health care.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump heads to Florida on Thursday, where he’s expected to announce a new executive order on health care. It would come as Democrats are debating how far the United States should transition from a private health insurance system to a publicly funded one. The order is reportedly titled “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction,” so attacks on Democratic proposals, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan, are likely. The president could also focus on proposals to lower drug prices, but health care policy experts do not expect a comprehensive Republican heath care proposal.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Check Your Balance ™
Check Your Balance ™
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

