Trade group asks U.S. government to call out Amazon for counterfeits
Every year, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative comes out with a list of “notorious markets” for counterfeit goods in other countries. The list includes places in the real world, like Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar and the Silk Market in Beijing, as well as retail websites.
This week, the American Apparel and Footwear Association asked the federal government to put Amazon on that list. Specifically, its websites in France and India. But the AAFA says the U.S. version of Amazon.com has many of the same problems.
Editor’s note: “Marketplace” has ordered some of the merchandise in question from Amazon. We’ll report back soon.
