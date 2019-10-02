Featured Now Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Maybe it's not a recession after all

Oct 2, 2019
Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,035 Episodes
Marketplace 3,940 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,646 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 149 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 112 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 17 Episodes

Trade group asks U.S. government to call out Amazon for counterfeits

Marielle Segarra Oct 2, 2019
A trade group is asking the federal government to put Amazon websites, specifically those in France and India, on a counterfeit list. Above, Amazon packages in northern France.
Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images

Every year, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative comes out with a list of “notorious markets” for counterfeit goods in other countries. The list includes places in the real world, like Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar and the Silk Market in Beijing, as well as retail websites.

This week, the American Apparel and Footwear Association asked the federal government to put Amazon on that list. Specifically, its websites in France and India. But the AAFA says the U.S. version of Amazon.com has many of the same problems.

Editor’s note: “Marketplace” has ordered some of the merchandise in question from Amazon. We’ll report back soon.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™
Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™
Stories about where the economy, your personal life and your money meet.

