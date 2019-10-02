Auto loans are taking longer to pay off

With an influx of new technology and safety features, cars have never been more expensive. But wages in the United States haven’t risen nearly as fast, so to get cheaper monthly payments, more consumers are taking out auto loans for longer periods of time.
This strategy might appear helpful upfront, but after several years of interest, borrowers end up paying much more in the end. Nearly one-third of all auto loans taken in 2019 are long term. Many dealerships today make more money from selling loans than selling cars.
Ben Eisen wrote about auto loans for the Wall Street Journal. He spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about how they’re affecting middle-class consumers.
“It’s just gotten harder and harder to maintain that middle-class lifestyle,” Eisen said. “Everything’s gotten more expensive, the biggest things have gotten more expensive, and yet incomes haven’t risen to keep pace.”
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.