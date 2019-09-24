Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

What's the meaning of life? Paying for college.

Sep 24, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Brexit

What the U.S. and UK want in a post-Brexit trade deal

Erika Beras Sep 24, 2019
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France.
President Trump is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tuesday, as both leaders attend the United Nations summit in New York City. The UK's future trading relationship with its biggest trading partner, the European Union, continues to be uncertain. With the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline looming, Johnson is eager to strike a trade deal with Trump. But what exactly does each side want?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

