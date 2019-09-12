For seven weeks, miners in Kentucky’s Harlan County have stood on the tracks and blocked coal trains from bringing the product to market. They’re demanding to be paid, as mine owner Blackjewel declared bankruptcy in July and bounced paychecks for some 1100 miners.

According to a document filed in federal court, the two sides are now engaged in “good-faith negotiations” to break the deadlock and negotiate outside the formal process of bankruptcy proceedings. Even if the parties agree on a deal, it’s unclear whether Blackjewel mines will reopen in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

