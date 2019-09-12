Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 14: Everyday liars

Sep 12, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Coal comfort

Sep 12, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,993 Episodes
Marketplace 3,925 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,632 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 146 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 110 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 15 Episodes

Coal mine standoff in Kentucky moves to negotiation between parties

Scott Tong Sep 12, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Unemployed Blackjewel coal miner Chris Lewis shows his tattoo as he participates in a blockade along the railroad tracks that lead to one of Blackjewel's mines on August 08, 2019 near Cumberland, Kentucky.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

For seven weeks, miners in Kentucky’s Harlan County have stood on the tracks and blocked coal trains from bringing the product to market. They’re demanding to be paid, as mine owner Blackjewel declared bankruptcy in July and bounced paychecks for some 1100 miners.

According to a document filed in federal court, the two sides are now engaged in “good-faith negotiations” to break the deadlock and negotiate outside the formal process of bankruptcy proceedings. Even if the parties agree on a deal, it’s unclear whether Blackjewel mines will reopen in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story