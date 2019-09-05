Michigan has become the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, worried about the appeal these products hold for young people. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said companies use candy flavors to hook children on nicotine. The ban is part of increasing regulatory scrutiny of e-cigarettes, including FDA restrictions, not yet finalized, on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Earlier this year, San Francisco banned the sale of e-cigarettes all together.
